Jackson Edman

Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore forward Jackson Edman shoots the ball over the reach of Sioux Falls Roosevelt's Marcus Phillips during a game on Feb. 19. Edman and the Govs will play the O'Gorman Knights in the Class AA SoDak16 on Saturday afternoon. 

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team will play the O’Gorman Knights with their season on the line in a Class AA SoDak16 game in Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

The no. 4 ranked Knights enter Saturday’s game with a 14-6 record. They have won eight straight games. The Knights average 63.3 points per game, while also giving up 53 points per game. The Knights are 8-2 at home, and 11-5 against common opponents.

The no. 13 ranked Govs are 7-12. They average 55.68 points per game, while also averaging 57 points per game. The Govs are 4-6 on the road, and 3-10 against common opponents.

The Knights defeated the Govs 65-38 on Feb. 27 in Sioux Falls. They outrebounded the Govs 48-17, although the Govs were without starting center James Mikkonen for that game. Since 2006, the Govs are 5-11 against the Knights. They last defeated the Knights on Jan. 9, 2016.

