state title
Buy Now

The Pierre Governors won their sixth-straight 11AA state title after beating Tea Area, 35-20, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Saturday.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

Make it six-straight state titles for Pierre after the Governors tied the state record for the most consecutive championships, beating Tea Area, 35-20, in the 11AA State Final at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Saturday.

“We didn’t expect this to be an easy game by any means. We knew that coming in,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele said. “We had to prepare for a four-quarter fight, and the kids just continued to stay positive, continued to make the next play. We eventually made enough of them and got it done.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments