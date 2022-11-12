Make it six-straight state titles for Pierre after the Governors tied the state record for the most consecutive championships, beating Tea Area, 35-20, in the 11AA State Final at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Saturday.
“We didn’t expect this to be an easy game by any means. We knew that coming in,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele said. “We had to prepare for a four-quarter fight, and the kids just continued to stay positive, continued to make the next play. We eventually made enough of them and got it done.”
For senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, it was a mixed bag in the first quarter. He coughed up a fumble on Pierre’s opening drive, but no harm was done, as Tea punted it back to the Govs.
About midway through the quarter, the senior quarterback avenged his mistake with a beautiful throw to senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan down Tea’s sideline. Merkwan hauled it in and broke through a tackle to take it 92-yards to the house — 7-0 Govs.
But Kienholz’s second turnover would come back to bite him. After a Tea interception, the Titans threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to tie things up at seven a piece with just over 1.5 minutes left.
The scoring suddenly sputtered after both teams punted on their next two drives.
With just under 6.5 minutes left in the first half, Kienholz and Merkwan eventually broke the Govs’ dry spell after the two connected again on an identical play, this time from 75 yards out.
“Actually, the second one that I scored, I didn’t have that route,” Merkwan said. “Lincoln looked at me, I just knew he might go deep. I know he’s gonna put it in my hands.”
But Tea responded with an 83-yard touchdown pass of its own, just 20 seconds later to make it 14-13 Govs at halftime.
This back-and-forth affair would continue in the third quarter.
After a Tea punt, Pierre extended its lead after Kienholz flipped a short pass to Brock Moser near the goal line. Moser did the rest, as he crashed into the pylon to put his team up eight.
But once again, the Titans answered on their next drive, throwing a 68-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-20 Govs midway through the third.
After Saturday's win, the phrase “it’s not about how you start, but how you finish" comes into play as Kienholz ended the final game of his high school football career in a big way.
Pierre’s quarterback ran for two more touchdowns, including an 11-yard scamper that put the Govs up 35-20 with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
But that wasn’t all.
Before his second rushing score, Kienholz intercepted a Tea pass and would have had a pick-six if not for a Pierre penalty. He also made a key deflection on the Titans’ final drive that later ended in another interception.
“He’s just the best player in the state. I don’t think there’s any (other) way to say it. I don’t think there would be a lot of people that would disagree with that,” Steele said. “There’s a lot of great players here, but I don’t know that anyone else has been better.”
The University of Washington commit finished with 274 yards and three touchdowns through the air while adding 121 yards and two more scores on the ground. Kienholz’s efforts won him his third-straight Joe Robbie MVP.
Senior Gavin Stotts also received game honors, garnering the Most Outstanding Lineman award.
“It means a lot,” Kienholz said. “We all preached perfection before the (season started). I think we all just wanted to get here. We all just wanted to get to the dome and just show them what we can do.”
His close friend also had a historic day, as Merkwan finished with eight catches for 234 yards and those two scores, earning himself the Most Outstanding Back award.
The senior wideout called this the best game of his career.
“I just knew I had to,” Merkwan said. “On the bus ride down, I was going through something in my head. I was like, ‘I don’t want to go out any other way. I want to be remembered — living for a legacy. I want to have the best game I can have. It’s the last game I’m in green.’ So I came out, stuck to it mentally, just got the job done.”
Merkwan added that he couldn’t have done it without his pal at quarterback.
“Blessed to be able to play with a guy like Lincoln,” Merkwan said. “One of the best in the country — there’s a reason. He’s a ‘dawg.’”
Now that his and many others’ high school football careers are over, Merkwan said he should be sadder than he currently feels. But who could blame him?
After all, he can now call himself a four-time state champion.
“...We can’t do much better than what we’ve done the past four years that I’ve been a part of this program. I’m so happy — glad that I get to experience this with all of these people,” Merkwan said. “It’ll hit me very hard some time. It’ll be emotional, but I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else, for any other fanbase. I’m blessed that I’m wearing green.”
What a year it was for Steele’s program. The Govs finished the season perfect (12-0) for the first time since 2019 and capped it off by winning their seventh state title since 2013.
Kienholz explained how his team was able to accomplish these feats.
“There’s just a lot of support throughout the community,” he said. “And the coaches, they buy into us, they spend countless hours doing whatever they can to help us win. I think us players at practice we all buy in at practice, too, and we all just want to win.”
