The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls track team kicked off their season on Tuesday at the AA Invite at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen. They had several athletes place highly in their events, with a handful of those athletes placing first.
Junior Addison Cumbow placed first in the girls 200 meter dash after finishing with a time of 29.50. Senior Jessica Lutmer placed first in the girls 1600 meter run and 3200 meter run.
On the boys side, sophomore Jack Merkwan placed first in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.49. Sophomore Lincoln Kienholz placed first in the high jump, while junior Canyon JOnes placed first in the pole vault.
The Govs track team will next see action at the ESD Indoor Invitational in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at noon.
