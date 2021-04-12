The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Huron Invitational in Huron on Friday.
As a team, the Govs girls placed third with a team score of 114. Aberdeen Central won the girls competition with a team score of 182, while Brookings came in second with a score of 142.50. No boys team scores were sent to the Capital Journal.
Individually, the Govs girls were led by senior Jessica Lutmer, who placed first in the 1600 meter run. Freshman Ryann Barry placed first in the high jump. The Govs boys were led by junior Josh Strand, who placed first in the 400 meter dash. Sophomore Jack Merkwan placed first in the 300 meter hurdles, while junior Canyon Jones placed first in the pole vault.
The Govs track team will next see action at the Corn Palace Relays in Mitchell on Saturday. That track meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
