The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field team took to the road on Saturday to compete in the Corn Palace Relays in Mitchell. Competition was held in the Class A, Class AA and Open ranks.
Sophomore Maya Shorter was the lone Govs athlete to win an event. She placed first in the Class AA girls shot put. Remington Price placed second in the Class AA girls triple jump and third place in the Class AA girls long jump. Marissa Mathews placed second in the girls pole vault, while Jessica Lutmer placed second in the Class AA girls 1600 meter run. Danielle Beck placed second in the girls 300 meter hurdles, while Olivia Swenson placed second in the Class AA girls discus throw.
On the boys side, Blake Wagner placed second in the Class AA boys discus throw, while senior Houston Lunde placed second in the Class AA boys shot put. Tucker Putzie placed third in the boys 200 meter dash.
The Govs will have a busy couple of days this week. They will compete in the Sully Buttes Chargers Invitational on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. The Govs will host the American Legion Relays on Friday at Hollister Field in Pierre. Action is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT.
