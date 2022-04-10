The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors track and field team competed in the Huron Invitational at Tiger Stadium in Huron on Friday. A total of ten teams competed in the meet.
For the girls, the Govs were led by junior Danielle Beck. She placed first in the 300 meter hurdles and third in the 100 meter hurdles. Freshman Kali Ringstmeyer placed second in the 200 meter dash, while senior Addison Cumbow placed second in the 100 meter hurdles. Junior Lily Sanchez placed second in the high jump, while senior Marissa Mathews placed second in the pole vault. Sophomore Aleise Christopherson placed second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. Junior Sydney Tedrow placed third in the 300 meter hurdles, while sophomore Reese Terwilliger placed third in the shot put.
For the boys, senior Canyon Jones led the way by placing second in the pole vault. Senior Tucker Putzier placed second in the 200 meter dash, while sophomore Jared Lutmer placed second in the 3200 meter run. Junior Jack Merkwan placed second in the 300 meter hurdles, while sophomore Greyson Schuetzle placed third in the 110 meter hurdles.
The Govs had four relay teams place in the top three in their events. The team of Kali Ringstmeyer, Miara Tafoya, Neveah Baade and Aleise Christopherson placed second in the girls 4x200 meter relay. The team of Cole Peterson, Brock Moser, Tucker Putzier and Caden Thompson placed first in the boys 4x100 meter relay. Peterson, Putzier, Thompson and Landon Bertram placed first in the 4x200 meter relay. The team of Austin Foley, Josh Strand, Canyon Jones and Carson Stoeser placed second in the boys 4x400 meter relay.
Govs coach Greg Starr said that a couple things stood out to him about how the Govs did on Friday.
“Our entire team went out and competed,” Starr said. “We had many athletes and relay teams place against teams in our conference.”
However, with only two outdoor meets under their belt, Starr said the Govs still have some things to figure out.
“We are still trying to figure out where our athletes fit within events,” Starr said. “At the beginning of every season, we encourage all of our athletes to try as many events as possible. Now we need to start looking at the results to decide where they will find success and help the team.”
The Govs are next scheduled to compete in the Rapid City Track-O-Rama at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City on Thursday. Events are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. MT. Starr said the Govs are looking forward to competing at a larger meet.
“For our athletes to improve, we need to challenge ourselves,” Starr said. “Our athletes are looking forward to the challenge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.