Pierre girls basketball captured a Class AA State Tournament bid for the time since 2016-17 when the No. 2 Governors took care of No. 15 Brookings, 68-42, in the SoDak 16 on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School.

“Oh my gosh, there’s no words to explain it,” junior forward Reese Terwilliger said after Friday’s win. “It was so fun. Love playing with this team.”

Pierre's Reese Terwilliger scored 18 points versus the Bobcats on Friday.
Remington Price led the Govs with 27 points and made five three-pointers against Brookings on Friday.
The Pierre Governors captured their first state tournament bid since 2016-17 after defeating Brookings in the SoDak 16 on Friday.

Austin Nicholson

