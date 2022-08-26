Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 21 kills for the night.

 Todd Thompson

The Govs varsity girls left T.F. Riggs on Friday night with another win under their belt after they beat Rapid City Stevens, taking three of four sets during the high-paced matchup. But the Govs' win wasn't without a hiccup along the way.

Pierre's second set was an outlier in the team's characteristically aggressive offensive capability on the court, ending in Rapid City's only set-win, 25-18.

Governors

The Govs won Friday night's game against Rapid City Stevens, taking three of four sets — 25-1, 25-9 and 25-21, in sets one, three and four, respectively.

