The Govs varsity girls left T.F. Riggs on Friday night with another win under their belt after they beat Rapid City Stevens, taking three of four sets during the high-paced matchup. But the Govs' win wasn't without a hiccup along the way.
Pierre's second set was an outlier in the team's characteristically aggressive offensive capability on the court, ending in Rapid City's only set-win, 25-18.
Coach Tiffany Stoeser said she didn't know what happened to the Govs' players in the second set.
"They got tense, and just one thing led to another, and they didn't pull themselves out of it," she said. "It's almost like they would rather go to the next set and just have a fresh start. I'm not sure what happened, but we're going to talk about that a lot. That's what we've got to eliminate going on further into the season."
After the second set, the Govs returned to the court with renewed energy, putting pressure on Rapid City and taking a commanding 8-2 lead early in the third.
That momentum never wavered as the Govs continued their assault on Rapid City's side of the net, eventually wrapping up the third set in a 25-9 Governors' win.
After returning to the court, the two teams battled for the fourth set as Rapid City tried to mitigate Pierre's aggressive attacks across the net. Despite the constant barrage, Rapid City held their own and rallied back several times, keeping the set up for grabs to the very end. Ultimately, the Govs left the court with the set and match's win 3-1 — 25-1, 25-9 and 25-21, in sets one, three and four, respectively.
The Govs also led the board in kills for the night, making 45 to Rapid City's 33. Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs, racking up 21 for the night.
"I think our highs were higher than Tuesday," Stoeser said about the team's performance against Rapid City compared to their match earlier in the week against Watertown. "I think at times we were better. We're still up and down a little bit — a little inconsistent on things. But I'll tell you what, when we were playing well, when we were communicating — we're clear on top of our game. So, some really good things tonight."
Going into their next match, Stoeser said the team needs to build on their consistency. The Govs' next game is against Rapid City Central on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Pierre.
"We need to play consistent for three-straight sets, four-straight sets, whatever it takes," she said. "And less of the mental up and down stuff."
