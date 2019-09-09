Emry Heiss

Pierre middle hitter Emry Heiss swats the ball over the net during Saturday’s varsity volleyball match at Spearfish. Heiss and the Lady Govs earned a three-games-to-zero victory. 

 Jason Gross/Black Hills Pioneer

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors, fresh off their first victory of the season, went on the road for the first time in 2019. They faced the Sturgis Brown Scoopers in Sturgis on Friday, and the Spearfish Spartans in Spearfish on Saturday.

The Govs defeated the Scoopers 3-0. Set scores were 25-15, 25-9, and 25-22. The Govs pushed their winning streak to three after defeating Spearfish 3-0. Set scores were 25-14, 25-13, and 25-14. No individual statistics were made available for either match.

The Govs push their record to 3-2. They have won nine of their last ten sets during their three game win streak.

The Govs will continue their stretch of road games this week. They will play Sioux Falls Roosevelt in Sioux Falls on Thursday. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will face Aberdeen Central in an ESD matchup in Aberdeen on Saturday. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

