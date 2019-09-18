The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team faced the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday night in Yankton.
The Govs won 3-1. Set scores were 15-25, 25-14, 25-18, and 25-20. Yankton’s opening set win was their first set victory against a South Dakota team this season. They won a set against Bennington, Neb. in a tournament in Norfolk on Aug. 31. With the loss, Yankton is now 0-11. Individual statistics were not made available for the Govs.
The Govs (4-4) are back to the .500 mark. They will host Harrisburg (3-3) at Riggs Gymnasium on Thursday night. Harrisburg beat Bradon Valley 3-1 on Tuesday. This will be a one game homestand for the Govs before they head to Box Elder to face Douglas on Saturday, The varsity match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
