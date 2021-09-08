Pierre's Lily Sanchez (9) and MaKenna Schlekeway (8) jump to block an attack from Mitchell's Kaspen Alm during an Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at the Mitchell High School gym.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team played the Mitchell Kernels in Mitchell on Tuesday. The Govs won 3-2. Set scores were 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-27 and 15-8.
Junior outside hitter Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 28 kills and three aces, while junior outside hitter Remington Price had 14 kills. Sophomore middle hitter Reese Terwilliger had nine kills, three aces and four blocks, while senior middle hitter Jenna Bush had two blocks. Mitchell was led by senior Kaspen Alm, who had 19 kills.
The Kernels (4-3) will face a pair of Tigers to end the week. They will play the Harrisburg Tigers (5-3) in Harrisburg on Thursday. Starting time is 7 p.m. CT. They will end the week against the Huron Tigers (4-2) in Mitchell on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
The Govs (5-0) have their first 5-0 start since 2007, and their first five-match win streak since 2008. They will host the Sturgis Brown Scoopers (1-8) on Friday at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Starting time is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will end the week by hosting the Spearfish Spartans (1-6) on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT.
