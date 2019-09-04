The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team took on the Mitchell Kernels in the final game of a three game homestand at Riggs High Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday.
The Govs won the first two sets, but they dropped a wild third set. The Govs righted the ship, and defeated the Kernels in the fourth set to secure their first match victory. Set scores were 25-14, 25-16, 31-33, and 25-20.
The Govs were led by junior middle hitter Raegan Wiebe, who had 14 kills. Junior setter Miah Kienholz had 51 assists. Senior libero Kenzie Kuxhaus had 30 digs and six aces. The Kernels were led senior outside hitter Amy Uher, who had 23 digs, while sophomore libero Sarah Sebert had 21 digs. Senior middle hitter Regan Waddell had ten kills.
The Govs will kick off a five game road stand this weekend in the Black Hills. Friday will see them play the Sturgis Brown Scoopers in Sturgis. That match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. MT. The Govs will play the Spearfish Spartans in Spearfish on Saturday. That match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. MT.
