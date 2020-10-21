The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team hosted the Sturgis Brown Scoopers at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night. The Govs came away with a 3-0 victory.
Set scores for Tuesday’s match was 25-22, 25-13 and 25-20. The Govs held a 38-18 kill advantage, and a 7-3 blocks advantage. The Scoopers had seven aces, while the Govs had six aces. Both teams had four service errors. The Govs had 22 hitting errors, while the Scoopers had 20 hitting errors.
Sophomore outside hitter Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 13 kills and three blocks. Sophomore middle backer MaKenna Schlekeway had eight kills and two blocks. Senior middle Kenzie Gronlund and senior outside hitter Raegan Wiebe each had seven kills. Senior setter Miah Kienholz had three aces.
The Scoopers were led by senior outside hitter Makayla Keffeler, who had six kills. Senior middle hitter Elisabeth Ortiz had three kills and two blocks. Junior middle hitter Kaylee Whatley and senior right side hitter Brinley Pickett each had three kills. Senior setter Olivia Vollmer had four of the seven Scoopers aces.
The no. 8 ranked Govs (5-7) have won their last two matches. Weather permitting, they will have a busy weekend with two matches against a pair of Sioux Falls teams. The Govs will face the no. 12 ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (4-11) in Sioux Falls on Friday night. They will host the no. 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (6-9) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday night. Varsity matches on both nights are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
