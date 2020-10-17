The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team faced the Spearfish Spartans on Saturday afternoon at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The Govs came away with a 3-0 victory. Set scores for Saturday’s match were 25-18, 25-13 and 25-16.
Unofficially, the Govs had 30 kills, three blocks, nine aces, eight service errors and 15 hitting errors. They were led by senior Raegan Wiebe, who had 11 kills and four aces. Sophomore Ayvrie Kaiser had eight kills, while sophomore Makenna Schlekeway had five kills.
The Spartans had 16 kills, six blocks, two aces, eight service errors and 23 hitting errors. They were led by senior middle blocker Halle Rogers, who had five kills and three blocks. Junior middle blocker Karstin Dupont had five kills.
The no. 15 ranked Spartans fall to 6-9, while the no. 9 Govs improve to 4-7. Saturday’s victory snaps a seven match losing streak for the Govs, all seven of which were against teams in the upper half of Class AA. The Govs will next see action on Tuesday against the no. 13 ranked Sturgis Brown Scoopers (8-8) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated the Scoopers 3-0 last season, and have won every match against the Scoopers dating back to 2007.
