The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team took on the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday night. The Golden Eagles came away with a 3-1 victory.
Set scores for the match were 19-25, 25-21, 12-25 and 11-25. The second set victory for the Govs was the first dropped set for the Golden Eagles this season.
The Golden Eagles held a 48-29 kill advantage, a 5-4 block advantage and a 9-6 ace advantage. The Govs had 29 hitting errors, while the Golden Eagles had 20 hitting errors.
The Golden Eagles were led by senior outside hitter Brooklyn Kusler, who had 14 kills. Senior outside hitter Shaleah Borge had 13 kills, while Hannah Keil had 12 kills.
The Govs were led by sophomore Ayvrie Kaiser, who had 13 kills. Senior Raegan Wiebe had seven kills and two blocks.
Saturday night’s match was Senior Night for the Govs. They honored players Morkeia Mutchelknaus, Miah Kienholz, Kayli Severyn, Raegan Wiebe, Austin Wiebe and Kenzie Gronlund, as well as manager Morgan Eckert.
The Govs (3-1) will next see action against the Yankton Gazelles (1-8) on Friday night at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated the Gazelles 3-1 in Yankton last season.
