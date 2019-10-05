The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team played a pair of matches this weekend. They hosted the Brandon Valley Lynx at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday before heading to Sioux Falls to take on the O’Gorman Lady Knights on Saturday.
Thursday’s match saw the Govs win 3-1 against the Lynx. Set scores were 25-19, 26-28, 25-22 and 26-24. The Govs were led by senior right side hitter Addy Smith and junior middle hitter Raegan Wiebe, who each had 12 kills. Senior middle hitter Emry Heiss had 10 kills and six blocks, while senior libero Kenzie Kuxhaus had 26 digs. Junior setter Miah Kienholz had 46 assists. The Lynx were led by senior right side hitter Avery Timmons, who had ten kills. Senior libero Ella Simonson had 30 digs, while junior setter Kaija Mork had 12 digs, 12 assists and an ace.
The Govs did not have the same type of luck against the Lady Knights on Saturday. They lost 3-0. Set scores were 25-14, 25-20, and 25-16. The Lady Knights held a 39-9 kill advantage in the game. Senior Emma Ronsiek led the Lady Knights with 18 kills, five aces and four blocks. Despite the loss, the Govs did have fewer errors than the Lady Knights. The Govs were led by senior outside hitter Kodi Severyn, who had three aces and two kills.
The Govs fall to 6-7 with the loss. They will see action just once in the coming week. The Govs will head to Huron to face a tough Huron Tigers team (10-4 record, no. 5 in Class AA SDHSAA standings) at the Huron Arena on Tuesday. Varsity action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.