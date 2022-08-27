The Govs varsity girls added two wins to their season during the weekend, beating Rapid City Stevens 3-1 on Friday and Rapid City Central 3-0 on Saturday.
The Govs' Friday win wasn't without a hiccup along the way.
Pierre's second set was an outlier in the team's characteristically aggressive offensive capability on the court, ending in the Raiders' only set-win, 25-18.
After Friday's match, Coach Tiffany Stoeser said she didn't know what happened to the Govs' players in the second set.
"They got tense, and just one thing led to another, and they didn't pull themselves out of it," she said as players and crowds cleared Riggs' gym. "It's almost like they would rather go to the next set and just have a fresh start. I'm not sure what happened, but we're going to talk about that a lot. That's what we've got to eliminate going on further into the season."
After the second set, the Govs returned to the court with renewed energy, putting pressure on the Raiders and taking a commanding 8-2 lead early in the third.
That momentum never wavered as the Govs continued their assault on the Raiders' side of the net, eventually wrapping up the third set in a 25-9 Governors' win.
After returning to the court, the two teams battled for the fourth set as the Raiders tried to mitigate Pierre's aggressive attacks across the net. Despite the constant barrage, the Raiders held their own and rallied back several times, keeping the set up for grabs to the very end. Ultimately, the Govs left the court with the set and match's 3-1 win — 25-21, 25-9 and 25-21, in sets one, three and four, respectively.
The Govs also led the board in kills for the night, making 45 to Rapid City's 33. Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs, racking up 21 for the night.
"I think our highs were higher than Tuesday," Stoeser said about the team's performance against the Raiders on Friday compared to their match earlier in the week against Watertown. "I think at times we were better. We're still up and down a little bit — a little inconsistent on things. But I'll tell you what, when we were playing well, when we were communicating — we're clear on top of our game. So, some really good things tonight."
With Saturday's match against the Cobblers in sight, Stoeser said the team needed to build on their consistency.
"We need to play consistent for three-straight sets, four-straight sets, whatever it takes," she said. "And less of the mental up and down stuff."
There was little inconsistency on the court as the Govs opened Saturday's match against the Cobblers. The Govs swept the Cobblers, winning three-straight sets and leaving the court about an hour after the match began.
Pierre came out aggressive as Reese Terwilliger set the game's tempo with a kill right out the gate.
The Govs led the set 15-5 going into the first timeout, making seven kills and three aces.
Pierre's return from the timeout began shaky, with the Cobblers mounting a brief rally. But the Govs quickly regained their composure, wrapping up the first set with a 25-15 win.
The Govs' offense overwhelmed the Cobblers as Pierre racked up 17 kills and three aces to Rapid City's two kills by the first set's end.
Pierre's offensive pressure continued in the second set. The Cobblers tried to mount a brief rally, but the Govs' hitters kept the momentum grounded on their side of the court.
The Govs ended the second set in a 25-9 win, tallying 24 kills and six aces to the Cobblers' seven kills and one ace.
In another strong opening, the Govs came into the third set swinging, putting seven points on the board before the Cobblers could regain control of the ball.
The Govs' offense consistently dominated the set.
Pierre closed out the early afternoon match in a 3-0 win — 25-15, 25-9 and 25-11.
The varsity girls' next game is against Douglas-Box Elder at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Douglas High School.
