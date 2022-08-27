Governors

The Govs won Friday night's game against Rapid City Stevens, taking three of four sets — 25-21, 25-9 and 25-21, in sets one, three and four, respectively.

 Todd Thompson

The Govs varsity girls added two wins to their season during the weekend, beating Rapid City Stevens 3-1 on Friday and Rapid City Central 3-0 on Saturday.

The Govs' Friday win wasn't without a hiccup along the way.

Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 21 kills for the night on Friday.
Saturday

The Govs swept Rapid City Central in a 3-0 win — 25-15, 25-9 and 25-11 — on Saturday. Pierre's offense dominated the match, earning more than three kills for every one kill the Cobblers made.
Reese Terwilliger

Pierre's Reese Terwilliger at the net on Saturday against Rapid City Central. Terwilliger set the game's tempo with a kill right out the gate in the match's first set.

