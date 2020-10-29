The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team will have a busy three days of action this weekend. They will face the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in Aberdeen on Thursday, the Yankton Gazelles in Pierre on Friday, and the Douglas Patriots in Pierre on Saturday. The Govs (5-9) enter the weekend as the no. 11 ranked team in Class AA.
The Govs’ match against the no. 6 ranked Golden Eagles (14-7) is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. The Golden Eagles have won three straight matches against the Govs, and three straight matches coming into Thursday’s match. Since 2007, the Golden Eagles have won 28 of 34 matches against the Govs, including a 19 match win streak between 2008-2016. The Govs last defeated the Golden Eagles in 2018.
Friday’s match against the no. 14 ranked Yankton Gazelles (7-16) is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. Since 2007, the Govs hold a 13-10 record against the Gazelles. They have won two straight against the Gazelles. The Gazelles won seven straight matches against the Govs from 2009-2013, while the Govs have had two separate five match win streaks against the Govs since 2007. These two teams are usually very evenly matched. Since 2007, the Govs have averaged 1.96 set victories in matches against the Gazelles, while the Gazelles have averaged 1.87 set victories.
Saturday’s match against the last ranked Douglas Patriots (4-20) is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT. The Govs have won ten straight matches against the Patriots dating back to 2007. The Patriots have lost six straight matches entering Saturday’s match. They have been swept in half of their last ten matches against the Govs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.