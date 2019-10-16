The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team faced a stiff test against the top ranked Watertown Arrows at Riggs Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Govs fell to the Arrows 3-0 in three straight sets. Set scores were 19-25, 13-25, and 15-25. The Arrows used their athleticism and height to hit the ball in the gaps of the Govs defense on several different occasions.
Senior outside hitter Kodi Severyn led the way with six kills, while senior outside hitter Josi Stevens had four kills. Junior setter Miah Kienholz had seven blocks and 60 assists, while senior middle hitter Emry Heiss had five blocks. Senior libero/defensive specialist Kenzie Kuxhaus had 12 digs and one ace, while junior middle hitter Raegan Wiebe had one ace.
The Arrows improve to 16-1 with the victory. They will next play the no. 3 ranked Huron Tigers (12-4) in a battle of top five teams in Watertown on Tuesday evening. The no. 12 ranked Govs (6-9) will continue their gauntlet of tough teams when they face the no. 4 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (11-5) on Thursday night at Riggs Gymnasium. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. Thursday’s match will be streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page and on sportsticketlive.com.
