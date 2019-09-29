The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team faced the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in an Eastern South Dakota Conference matchup at Riggs Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The Govs lost 3-1. Set scores were 23-25, 25-20, 18-25 and 24-26.
The Golden Eagles were led by junior outside hitter Brooklyn Kusler, who had 13 kills and seven blocks. Junior libero Kayleigh Fauth had 25 digs and three aces, while junior setter Grace Myhre had 27 assists. Junior middle hitter Alli JOerger had seven kills and four blocks. Senior outside hitter Madelynn Diede and junior right side hitter Hannah Keil each had seven kills.
The Govs were led by senior right side hitter Addy Smith, who had 11 kills. Senior libero kenzie Kuxhaus had 26 digs, while junior setter Miah Kienholz had 42 assists. Junior middle hitter Raegan Wiebe had nine kills, while senior outside hitter Kodi Severyn had two aces. Senior middle hitter Emry Heiss had nine kills and nine blocks.
The Govs, currently ranked no. 12 in Class AA, fall to 5-6. The Golden Eagles, currently ranked no. 5 in Class AA, are now 7-2. The Govs will see action twice this week. They will host the no. 9 ranked Brandon Valley Lynx (7-4) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday. Varsity action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to Thursday’s game can see it streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page. The Govs will head to Sioux Falls to face the no. 2 ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman Lady Knights (11-1) on Saturday. Varsity action is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
