The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team hosted the Huron Tigers at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday night. The match was the first home volleyball match for the Govs in 26 days.
The Govs lost to the Tigers in straight sets, 3-0. Set scores were 25-22, 25-22 and 25-16. The Govs held early lead in each of the first two sets.
The Govs were led by sophomore outside hitter Ayvrie Kaiser, who had eight kills. Sophomore middle backer Makenna Schlekeway had six kills. The Tigers were led by senior outside hitter Brooke Schiltz, who had seven kills. Senior setter Tenley Buddenhagen had four kills.
The Tigers improve to 9-3, while the Govs fall to 3-5. The Govs have lost five straight matches. It will not get any easier for the Govs, who will host the top-ranked O’Gorman Lady Knights (14-0) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. CT. The Govs lost 3-0 to the Lady Knights last season.
