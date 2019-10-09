The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team competed against the Huron Tigers at the Huron Arena on Tuesday in Huron.
The Govs lost 3-1. They won the first set 25-22, but they lost the next three sets 21-25, 13-25, and 13-25.
The Govs (6-8) will be off for the rest of the week. They will host two matches next week at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. They will host the no. 2 ranked Watertown Arrows (15-1) on Tuesday night. The Govs will end the week by hosting the no. 5 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (11-5) on Thursday night. Varsity matches are scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
