The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team played the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls on Friday night. The Patriots won 3-2.
The Patriots took the first two sets with 25-22 and 25-20 scores. The Govs answered back by winning sets three and four with 25-17 and 25-21 scores, respectively. The comeback effort fell short when the Patriots won the fifth set with a 15-6 score.
The Patriots had 56 kills, seven aces and seven blocks. They were led by senior Chloe Brown, who had 13 kills. Freshman Linnea Nesheim and senior Sydni Wietfeld each had ten kills.
The Govs had 48 kills, six aces and four blocks. They were led by sophomore MaKenna Schlekeway, who had a game high 14 kills. Sophomore Ayvrie Kaiser had 13 kills, while senior Raegan Wiebe had 11 kills and three aces.
The no. 11 ranked Govs (5-8) will have a very busy week ahead of them. Their first match of the week will be on Tuesday night against the no. 10 ranked Brookings Bobcats (9-12) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tuesday’s match is Pink Night for the Govs. The Governors volleyball team is doing a fundraiser with pumpkins that the team has painted. The pumpkins will be displayed in the lobby throughout the games. People interested in the pumpkins can pick their favorite pumpkin, mark it as sold, pay for it, then pick it up after the game. Donations will be starting at $5, with all of the proceeds going to purchases of gift cards for food and gas that will be given to families in the community that are impacted by cancer. Those that want to make a donation, but are not in need or want of a pumpkin, are welcome to stop at the table after the varsity match. Cash or checks made out to Governors Volleyball will be accepted.
The Govs will continue play this week against the no. 6 seed Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (13-7) in Aberdeen on Thursday, and against the no. 13 seed Yankton Gazelles (7-15) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Friday. Varsity matches are scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will end the week on Saturday against the unranked Douglas Patriots (4-19) in Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT.
