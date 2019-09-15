The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball played a pair of matches this past weekend. They competed against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders in Sioux Falls on Thursday night, and the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in Aberdeen on Saturday.
The Rough Riders won the first two sets by the score of 25-21 in each set. The Govs came back to win the third set 25-18. The match belonged to the Rough Riders, who convincingly won the fourth set 25-12 to win the match 3-1. Individual statistics were not made available for Thursday’s match.
The Govs lost to the Golden Eagles 3-1 on Saturday evening. They lost the first two sets before winning the third set 25-15. Set scores for the match were 13-25, 22-25, 25-15 and 19-25. Raegan Wiebe led the Govs with 12 kills while Josi Stevens had eight.
The Govs (3-4) have returned a below .500 record. They will next see action on Tuesday against the Yankton Gazelles in Yankton. The Gazelles (0-10) have not won a match. They have not had a match go past three sets. The Gazelles have won one of the 27 sets they have played. Varsity action in Yankton is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT
