The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team made their way to Sioux Falls for a match against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders on Thursday night. The Rough Riders came into Thursday’s match as one of the top five teams in Class AA.
The Rough Riders won the first two sets by the score of 25-21 in each set. The Govs came back to win the third set 25-18. The match belonged to the Rough Riders, who convincingly won the fourth set 25-12 to win the match 3-1. Individual statistics were not made available for Thursday’s match.
The Govs (3-3, no. 13 in Class AA) will have another tough test on Saturday when they travel to Aberdeen to take on the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. The Golden Eagles (4-0) are currently the highest rated team in Class AA. Only one of their four matches has gone past three sets. Matches in Aberdeen start at 2:30 p.m. CT. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
