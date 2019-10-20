When a team walks into Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre wearing green and white, or orange and black, one normally would guess that the Miller Rustlers or Philip Lady Scotties were in town.
That wasn’t the case on Thursday night when the no. 12 ranked Pierre T.F. Riggs Lady Governors hosted the no. 4 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors at Parkview Gymnasium after a power outage at Riggs Gymnasium caused the game to change venues.
The Govs took the first set 25-23 after holding the lead for much of the set’s length. The Warriors used their height and athleticism to win the next three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-12, and 25-17.
Warriors head volleyball coach Kelly Schroeder told the Capital Journal that he thought his team played well.
“We started out a little bit slow, but we made some changes and did some things we needed to do,” Schroeder said.
The Warriors were led by 6 feet 4 inch tall senior middle hitter Phekran Kong, who had 15 kills and eight blocks. 6 foot 5 inch tall junior outside hitter Sydni Schetnan had seven blocks. Senior outside hitter Laura Petterseon had 12 kills, 19 digs and two aces. Senior defensive specialist Gabby Reck had 16 digs, while senior setter Morgan Bischoff had 40 assists.
The Govs were led by senior middle hitter Emry Heiss, who had eight kills and four blocks. Senior libero/defensive specialist Kenzie Kuxhaus had 13 digs, while junior setter Miah Kienholz had 31 assists. Govs head coach Kacy Kienholz told the Capital Journal that her team came out with a lot of energy.
“Our players gave our fans something to cheer for with being ahead and staying ahead and getting that first game win,” Kienholz said.
When it comes to playing a team the caliber of the Warriors, Kienholz said that Thursday’s performance was indicative of what kind of team the Governors are.
“It speaks to what the capabilities of what our girls can do,” Kienholz said. “Tuesday night against Watertown wasn’t our best performance, so to be able to rebound and play tonight with more energy, confidence and effort was good to see.”
The game was changed after the power went out in between the first and second sets of the sophomore game. While the gym was dimly lit, both teams and the Pierre student section engaged in games of Duck, Duck, Goose, and Down by the Banks of the Hanky Panky.
Schroeder told the Capital Journal it was different to play in a gym like Parkview.
“We talked to the girls and told them that the venue change was not an excuse that we can use, because Pierre’s doing the same thing,” Schroeder said. “Yeah, it’s close to Pierre, but it’s a different gym. We were both going through the same thing. It was fun to play in a little bit of a smaller gym than what we’re used to, because we don’t have that many fans when we travel to Pierre. It made it that much more of an intense match.”
The Warriors (15-7) went 3-2 at a weekend tournament in Sioux City. They will next see action against the no. 15 ranked Mitchell Kernels (4-17) in Sioux Falls on Friday. Varsity action is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The no. 12 ranked Govs (6-10) have lost their last four matches. They will next see action against the no. 7 ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (10-7) at Riggs Gymnasium on Friday night. Varsity action is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to Friday’s game can see it streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page and on sportsticketlive.tv. Kienholz told the Capital Journal that the Patriots are a team that are playing well.
“We’ve got eight days to prepare for them, which is a good thing for us,” Kienholz said. “It gives us some time to see what they’re doing, watch some film and have better preparation time.”
