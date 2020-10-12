The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team faced a stiff test on Saturday afternoon. They competed against the top-ranked O’Gorman Lady Knights at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
The Lady Knights swept through the Govs by winning 3-0. Set scores were 25-13, 25-15 and 25-8. Individual statistics were not provided to the Capital Journal.
The Lady Knights improved their record to 15-0, while the Govs fell to 3-6. Saturday’s loss was the sixth straight for the Govs. The Govs are now the no. 10 ranked team in Class AA. They will next see action on Thursday against the no. 3 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (10-3) in Sioux Falls. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will return home on Saturday when they take on the no. 15 ranked Spearfish Spartans (5-8) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.