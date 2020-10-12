Remington Price

Pierre sophomore Remington Price gets a dig during a match against the O'Gorman Lady Knights at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Oct. 10.

 Todd Thompson

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team faced a stiff test on Saturday afternoon. They competed against the top-ranked O’Gorman Lady Knights at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.

The Lady Knights swept through the Govs by winning 3-0. Set scores were 25-13, 25-15 and 25-8. Individual statistics were not provided to the Capital Journal.

The Lady Knights improved their record to 15-0, while the Govs fell to 3-6. Saturday’s loss was the sixth straight for the Govs. The Govs are now the no. 10 ranked team in Class AA. They will next see action on Thursday against the no. 3 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (10-3) in Sioux Falls. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will return home on Saturday when they take on the no. 15 ranked Spearfish Spartans (5-8) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.

