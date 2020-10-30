Miah Kienholz

Pierre's Miah Kienholz sets the ball up for a hitter during a match against the Brookings Bobcats on Oct. 27.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team took to the road on Thursday night to take on the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at Central High School in Aberdeen. The Golden Eagles defeated the Govs 3-2.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-15, 25-10, 21-25 and 15-13. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.

The No. 6 ranked Golden Eagles (15-7) have won four straight matches. The No. 11 Govs (5-10) have lost three straight matches. Thursday’s match was the first match in a stretch of three straight days of matches. They played the No. 14 ranked Yankton Gazelles (7-16) on Friday night at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. That match had not been completed at press time. The Govs will finish the week by playing the last-ranked Douglas Patriots (4-20) on Saturday afternoon at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT.

