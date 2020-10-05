The Govs had their first match in 19 days on Thursday night. They competed against the Brandon Valley Lynx in Brandon.
The Lynx, who have not had the delay in action that the Govs have had, defeated the Govs 3-0. Set scores were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-14.
The Lynx led the way with a 37-21 kills advantage. The Lynx were led by senior outside hitter Brooklyn Grage, who had 13 kills. Junior middle hitter Kazi Ellingson had eight kills. Junior middle hitter Hannah Parliament and junior outside hitter Taylor Stemen each had six kills.
The Govs were led by sophomore Ayvrie Kaiser, who had ten kills. Senior Raegan Wiebe had five kills, while freshman Reese Terwilliger each had four kills.
Action for the Govs (3-2) will ramp up this week. They will face Harrisburg (3-6) on Monday, and Watertown (6-2) on Tuesday, with both matches taking place on the road. The varsity matches are both scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will take on the Huron Tigers (8-3) on Thursday night at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will end the week with a match against the O’Gorman Knights (14-0) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. The varsity match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.
