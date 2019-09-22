Mikah Moser

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior defensive specialist Mikah Moser gets the dig during Thursday’s match against Harrisburg at Riggs Gymnasium.

 Courtesy Tom Plooster

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team played a pair of matches this past weekend. They hosted the Harrisburg Tigers at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday night. They played the Douglas Patriots in Box Elder on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers emerged from Thursday’s contest with a 3-1 victory. They won the first set 25-21 before the Govs took the second set 25-15. The Tigers won the last two sets 25-19 and 25-18.

The Govs rebounded on Saturday by defeating the Patriots 3-1. They won the first two sets by the score of 25-19 and 25-10. The Patriots won the third set by a 25-23 score. The Govs clinched the victory after winning the fourth set by a 25-11 score.

The Govs (5-5) are currently the no. 12 ranked team in Class AA. They will next see action against the no. 5 ranked Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (5-2) on Thursday night at Riggs Gymnasium. The Golden Eagles have lost their last two matches to Watertown and Huron after starting the season 5-0. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to Thursday’s match can see it streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page.

