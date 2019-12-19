The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team held their annual awards banquet on Monday at the Riggs Cafeteria.
All nine seniors of the Governors volleyball varsity roster were named to the Academic All-State team. Those athletes are Natalie Mohr, Addy Smith, Hanna Jerome, Catie Natvig, Kodi Severyn, Emry Heiss, Kenzie Kuxhaus, Josi Stevens and Mikah Moser.
Team awards were also handed out. Junior middle hitter Raegan Wiebe was named the Offensive Leader for the varsity squad, while junior right side hitter/middle hitter Kenzie Gronlund was named the Offensive Leader for the junior varsity. Senior libero Kenzie Kuxhaus was named the varsity Defensive Leader, while junior defensive specialist Austyn Wiebe was named the junior varsity Defensive Leader. Junior defensive specialist/outside hitter Morkeia Mutchelknaus was given the JV Coaches Award.
Senior middle hitter Emry Heiss was given the Heart of a Governor Award. This award is voted on by all Governors volleyball players, and is given to the teammate who represents the Governors volleyball program by demonstrating sportsmanship, coachability, team spirit, a positive attitude, and skills throughout the season. This player shows up everyday, whether it was practice or a game, and pushed the team to be their best. This player must be an exceptional leader both on and off the court, show dedication to the program, is an outstanding teammate, display remarkable work ethic, and is the heart of the team.
