The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team played a pair of road games to start the week. They played against the Harrisburg Tigers in Harrisburg on Monday, and the Watertown Arrows in Watertown on Tuesday.
Monday’s match saw the Govs lose 3-0 to the Tigers. Set scores were 25-11, 25-15 and 25-23.
The Tigers held a 39-21 kill advantage, and an 11-3 ace advantage. The Tigers were led offensively by junior outside hitter Abby Meister, who had 11 kills and five aces. Senior middle hitter Hannah Heely and sophomore right side hitter Morrison Samuels each had six kills.
The Govs were led by sophomore Ayvrie Kaiser, who had seven kills. Sophomore Makenna Schlekeway had six kills, while senior Kenzie Gronlund had three kills.
Tuesday’s match saw the Govs lose 3-0 to the Arrows. Set scores were 26-24, 25-16 and 25-21.
The Arrows held a 35-20 kill advantage. Both teams had six aces. Errors were a problem for the Govs. They had 25 hitting errors, while the Arrows had 14.
The Arrows were led offensively by senior middle hitter Maggie Heesch, who had 13 kills. Senior outside hitter Emerson Smith, senior right side hitter Sierra Stanton and senior outside hitter Jadyn Hoftiezer each had six kills.
The Govs were led by senior Raegen Wiebe, who had six kills. Freshman Reese Terwilliger had four kills, while senior Miah Kienholz had three kills. Sophomore Makenna Schlekeway had three of the six Govs aces.
The Govs (3-4) will next see action against the Huron Tigers (8-3) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
