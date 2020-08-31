The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team started their season off in style with a pair of victories against Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens in Rapid City this past weekend. They won both matches 3-1.
Set scores for Friday’s match against Rapid City Central were 20-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-9. Set scores for Saturday’s match against Rapid City Stevens were 25-21, 27-25, 22-25 and 25-21. Individual statistics were not provided.
The Govs (2-0) will play against the Mitchell Kernels (1-0) in Mitchell on Thursday. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Kernels defeated Douglas in straight sets on Saturday. The Govs defeated the Kernels twice last season, including s 3-0 victory in Mitchell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.