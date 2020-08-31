The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team started their season off in style with a pair of victories against Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens in Rapid City this past weekend. They won both matches 3-1.

Set scores for Friday’s match against Rapid City Central were 20-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-9. Set scores for Saturday’s match against Rapid City Stevens were 25-21, 27-25, 22-25 and 25-21. Individual statistics were not provided.

The Govs (2-0) will play against the Mitchell Kernels (1-0) in Mitchell on Thursday. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Kernels defeated Douglas in straight sets on Saturday. The Govs defeated the Kernels twice last season, including s 3-0 victory in Mitchell.

Tags

Load comments