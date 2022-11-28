Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser earned AA All-State Second Team honors two years in a row after a great senior season, where she totaled 270 kills, 263 digs and 46 aces.

 Todd Thompson

Pierre volleyball had one of its best seasons in some time, and the results back up that statement.

The Governors finished the season 18-6 and earned some hardware along the way. They walked away from the AA State Tournament on Nov. 17-19 as consolation champions and placed fifth overall.

Remington Price

Pierre's Remington Price switched from outside hitter to libero her senior year.
Lily Sanchez

Pierre's Lily Sanchez surpassed 1,000 career assists in the Govs' 3-0 win over Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16 on Nov. 11.
Tiffany Stoeser
In her first two seasons as Pierre head coach, Tiffany Stoeser has led the Govs to consecutive winning seasons and AA State Tournament appearances.
consolation title

The Pierre Governors captured fifth place and a consolation championship after sweeping Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3-0, at the AA State Tournament in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Nov. 19.

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

