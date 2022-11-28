Pierre volleyball had one of its best seasons in some time, and the results back up that statement.
The Governors finished the season 18-6 and earned some hardware along the way. They walked away from the AA State Tournament on Nov. 17-19 as consolation champions and placed fifth overall.
After losing to Sioux Falls Jefferson, 3-1, Pierre bounced back with wins over Rapid City Stevens (3-2) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (3-0).
Senior Ayvrie Kaiser and junior Reese Terwilliger earned All-Tournament honors.
“It was a big step forward for us winning those next two after that first loss because last year we lost the first game then we were kind of down on ourselves most of the next two,” senior libero Remington Price said on Sunday. “But in the locker room, we really assessed that that first loss didn’t define us this year.”
That was just a glimpse of what the Govs accomplished this season. Pierre began the year with an eight-game winning streak and had 12 total sweeps.
After a dominant regular season, the Govs earned an automatic bid to the SoDak 16 as the No. 5 seed. A 3-0 sweep over Brandon Valley gave Pierre its second state tournament appearance since 2016.
The Govs ended the year with back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007-08.
“Last year, we had a great year. And this year, we kind of knew what we were capable of. And we wanted to expand on that,” Price said. “So, every day we came to practice, knowing how good we could be, we knew we had to put the work in. And at the end of the season, it all paid off. And I think it was all special because of the players and teammates, the coaches and the environment.”
A big reason for all of this success is because Pierre was led by a very talented group of seniors.
Price, Kaiser and senior Lily Sanchez — among others — each played vital roles in what was a very successful season for the Govs.
For Kaiser, it was being one of the most dominant outside hitters in South Dakota. She earned All-State Second Team honors for the second-straight year after tallying 270 kills along with 263 digs and 46 aces.
“She may well be the best volleyball player to ever come out of Pierre,” head coach Tiffany Stoeser said. “There’s been other great players, but Ayvrie, she’s one of the top if not the best player to leave. She can just do it all. She’s a great server. We keep her back there to pass. She’s a good defender. She’s a good blocker and, obviously, an outstanding hitter.”
Kaiser explained how she got to this point in her high school volleyball career.
“Just always working hard and putting time in the offseason and always being a good teammate,” she said. “And getting to these places is not just working hard with myself, it’s — my teammates helped me out getting to where I am today as well.”
Sanchez also made the All-State Second Team for Pierre. The veteran setter did a little bit of everything for the Govs, as she finished with 416 assists, 145 kills and 42 aces.
During her team’s win over Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16, Sanchez surpassed 1,000 career assists.
But for Price, it was about making a sacrifice that Stoeser told her would be better for the team. She moved from outside hitter to libero before the season began, and Price never looked back.
“I knew that I just wanted the team to get wins, and I knew that I would do whatever it took to let us get those wins,” she said.
Price went on to explain why this group of seniors was so “special.”
“We all get along really well. No matter who’s playing on and off the court and practice, everyone’s always supporting each other and cheering each other on,” she said. “So we all had the same goal in mind, and we all were on the same page about what we wanted the season to look like. And I think that really helps the whole team to have great leaders like that on the court.”
Stoeser won’t take what these seniors did for her program for granted. To her, they’ve altered the trajectory of the program going forward.
“Those seniors, they’ve changed the expectation,” Stoeser said. “And for so many years, they just hoped that they would get to a state tournament and hope that they could beat a few teams there (and) hope to have a winning record. And now, our junior class is going to be seniors next year. Their expectation is that not only will we go to state, we will win some games.”
Kaiser went into more detail of how they left their mark on Pierre volleyball.
“We’re gonna leave the mark of Governor volleyball is something you need to watch and something you want to watch because it’s great — volleyball’s great,” she said. “And we, as leaders, we really wanted to make Governor volleyball a thing. Because, usually, it’s football and basketball and that kind of thing. And for a while, volleyball was not very good. And so we wanted to come around and make volleyball great again.”
What Stoeser has done at Pierre in her first two years shouldn’t go unnoticed. She’s completely turned the program around.
For perspective, the Govs had 12 consecutive losing seasons before Stoeser arrived.
And if this trajectory of success continues, it won’t be long before Pierre wins its first-ever state title.
“I could see it happening in the next year or two, for sure,” Kaiser said. “With the girls coming up and just her mentality of what she wants Governor volleyball to be and be even more. So I could see that coming in the near future, for sure.”
Kaiser’s next step of her volleyball career will take her to Northern State University — she signed with on Nov. 9. The future Wolf shared what she learned from Stoeser and how she will carry that into her collegiate career.
“Everything she’s really taught me, just holding myself accountable,” Kaiser said. “She holds us accountable, and she pushes. She wants us to be as great as we can. And so, I’m just gonna carry that with me to always push myself as hard as I can, to know how great I can be and strive for those goals.”
Looking ahead to next season, the Govs will look to replace eight seniors, which Stoeser knows won’t be an easy task.
But Pierre’s head coach doesn’t expect any sort of drop off next season.
“We have a lot of holes to fill next year. We lose a lot of seniors, a lot of key players and key positions,” Stoeser said. “And so we’re going to take some time to develop some athletes and move some people around, and it’s going to take us a little bit to figure that out. But we’re going on a run here, and I think they will be back at the state tournament next year.”
A player Stoeser expects to step into that leading role for the Govs will be Terwilliger. She will be one of six returning seniors on next year’s squad.
“She’s definitely the strongest athlete that I’ve ever seen, has a ton of power behind her swing, behind her serve,” Stoeser said. “And I think other girls want to be like that. They want to be able to do what Reese can do. They look up to her. And so, she’s transformed from a quiet leader that leads by example to a vocal leader that has high expectations for the people she’s playing with.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.