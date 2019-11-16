The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team faced the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors on Thursday night in Sioux Falls in the Class AA SoDak16 Tournament with a trip to Class AA State Volleyball Tournament on the line. Thursday’s matchup was a rematch of the infamous blackout game that got moved to Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre.
The Warriors won the match 3-0. Set scores were 25-16, 25-21, and 25-21. The second set proved to be the most crucial. The Govs found themselves down 11-3. They closed the gap to 11-10. That was as close as the Govs would get to winning the set. The Govs never held a lead in the match. They will finish their season with an 8-13 record.
Thursday’s match was the last match in a Pierre T.F. Riggs volleyball uniform for many seniors on the Pierre T.F. Riggs roster. Seniors for the Govs are Hanna Jerome, Mikah Moser, Kodi Severyn, Addy Smith, Emry Heiss, Josi Stevens, Catie Natvig, Natalie Mohr, Kenzie Kuxhaus and Shante Black Bird.
The Warriors (19-8) will next see action against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (19-10) in the first round of the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City on Thursday. Action during the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament can be seen on PBS and on sdpb.com.
Full first round schedule for the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament
No. 1 Watertown (25-2) versus no. 9 Harrisburg (15-10), Thursday, 1 p.m. MT
No. 4 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (19-10) versus no. 5 Sioux Falls Washington (19-8), Thursday, 2:45 p.m. MT
No. 3 Huron (18-6) versus no. 6 Sioux Falls Lincoln (14-9), Thursday, 4:30 p.m. MT
No. 2 O’Gorman (24-4) versus no. 7 Rapid City Stevens (22-10), Thursday, 6:15 p.m. MT
