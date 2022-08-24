The Govs girls volleyball team opened its season on Tuesday night with a hard-fought match against Watertown, beating the Arrows 3-1.
It was a rough start as the night began at T.F. Riggs High School, with the Arrows taking an early lead in the first set.
The Arrows opened the set with four points on the board, ending the initial rush with a foot fault. Later, a spike from Pierre's Avery Munger brought some new life to the Govs, but the momentum ended quickly as the Arrows pushed ahead.
"I do think that we have a lot of underclassmen or girls that are new to the program, but they're very competitive and aggressive," Arrows coach Rosemary Bellum said. "So they came out strong."
The Arrows took the first set with a 25-20 win over the Govs.
While the Arrows started the match on a solid foot, the Govs had to shake off some first-game hiccups.
"I knew we were making first-game errors," Govs coach Tiffany Stoeser said. "I could tell that our girls came out with some nerves. I could tell that they had some serving errors. They had some net faults that aren't necessarily characteristic of how they typically play."
But Stoeser said she wasn't too concerned with the team's performance in the first set and expected them to come out of it.
The Govs showed they shook off the first-game nerves as they took to the court in the second set. The team came out strong, putting increased pressure on the Arrows' defense and ultimately controlling the floor.
"We didn't change anything," Stoeser said about the team's turnaround in the second set. "I really think it was just the nerves in that first set. And they came out and just kind of played the volleyball that they're used to playing. We wanted a balanced attack, so all of our hitters were being aggressive with their swings and relentless on defense."
The Govs' aggressive offense helped the team walk away with the second set, 25-13. The team carried that momentum through the third set, winning it 25-20.
"The one thing about Pierre, Pierre just has that experience, and they're a great team," Bellum said. "And, you know, after that first set, they came back, and they were much more aggressive. So, that's what hurt us. Our serve-receive wasn't as strong in sets two and three."
But as the Arrows and Govs faced off for the fourth, the long night began to show as the two teams tallied errors during the back-and-forth battle for control of the ball.
"I think there was a lot of hitting errors on both sides in that set," Stoeser said. "I think that you could start to see girls getting tired in the fourth set. You know, they had been battling for three-straight sets, and now in this fourth one, you could see some legs were getting tired, it was hot in there, and they were getting worn. So, we were getting more errors on both sides."
She found both teams' errors and fatigue made for a close fourth set.
"It was just going to come down to who knows how to score at the end of a match," Stoeser said.
Bellum said the Watertown players returned stronger during the final set, but she found the night's fatigue started to show. She added the Arrows did plenty of conditioning during the last few weeks.
"Definitely, last night was a test to show the girls, 'Yep, this is what's needed to outlast a team,'" she said.
As the fourth progressed, the score remained close to the very end, going from 22-22 to 23-23 before the Govs sealed the set at 25-23, winning three straight sets to take the match.
Looking back on the game, Bellum said her team did well with serving and blocking.
"We were able to put down blocks and frustrate, I think, the Pierre hitters more than maybe they expected from us," she said. "And, so, I think that was definitely a strength for us."
After the Govs girls' opener, Stoeser said the team's offense would be their strength going into the season.
"I think we showed that we have a lot of offensive weapons. All six of our front-row hitters came away with kills — five of them were over five kills, and we had two in double digits," Stoeser said.
She added it showed the team could come away with good swings wherever they put the ball.
But Stoeser found the team would need to work on its defensive and serve-receiving capabilities after their match against Watertown.
"If we can get that aspect of the game up to where our offense is at, we'll be a tough team to play," she said.
While the Govs went into the night with first-game nerves and ended with some fatigue, the team walked away with the match in four sets. And Stoeser found she is happy seeing the team come away with a win during the season's opener.
"I definitely found a lot of things we need to work on, a lot of things we need to fix before Friday," Stoeser said about Tuesday's play and looking toward Friday's 7 p.m. match against Rapid City Stevens at Riggs. "But for our first-round match, when you play a program as good as Watertown, coming away with a win is good for us."
