Govs volleyball

The Govs won their season opener against Watertown on Tuesday, taking three of four sets.

 Todd Thompson

The Govs girls volleyball team opened its season on Tuesday night with a hard-fought match against Watertown, beating the Arrows 3-1.

It was a rough start as the night began at T.F. Riggs High School, with the Arrows taking an early lead in the first set.

Ayvrie Kaiser

Ayvrie Kaiser dominated the net with this kill shot in the third set as the Governors defeat the Arrows three sets to one — 20-25, 25-13, 25-20 and 25-23 — during the season opener at T.F. Riggs High School.
Tiffany Stoeser

Govs coach Tiffany Stoeser watches her team during the season opener against Watertown on Tuesday. Stoeser found the team began the night with first-game nerves but regained their composure. The Govs won the match, taking three of four sets.
Remington Price

Remington Price dives for the ball during the Govs season opener against Watertown on Tuesday.

