The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team played the Huron Tigers in the regular season finale for both teams at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday night.
The Govs won the first set 25-23 after starting strong with aggressive hitting and several Tigers errors. The Tigers rebounded to win the next three sets 21-25, 12-25, and 16-25 to win the match 3-1.
The Tigers were led by junior outside hitter Mikena Morre, who had ten kills and 14 digs. Junior outside hitter Brooke Schlitz had ten kills and three blocks, while junior middle hitter Libby Rounds had nine kills and three blocks. Senior libero Havyn Heinz had 34 digs and eight aces, while junior setter Tenley Buddenhagen had 41 assists. Junior defensive specialist Mattie Huber rounded out the Tigers with three aces.
The Govs were led by senior outside hitter Josi Stevens, who had ten kills. Senior middle hitter Emry Heiss and junior right side hitter/middle hitter Kenzie Gronlund each had six kills and four blocks. Senior libero/defensive specialist Kenzie Kuxhasu had 35 digs and one aces, while senior outside hitter Kodi Severyn had 14 digs. Junior setter Miah Kienholz had 26 assists and one ace, while freshman setter Lily Sanchez had one ace.
The no. 3 ranked Tigers (17-6) will host the no. 14 ranked Sturgis Brown Scoopers (11-19) in a Class AA SoDak16 volleyball match at the Huron Arena on Thursday. Match start time is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Govs (8-12) will head on the road to play the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (18-8) in Sioux Falls on Thursday. Match start time is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Govs lost 3-1 to the Warriors in the infamous blackout game at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Oct. 17.
Thursday night’s match was Senior Night for the Govs. Seniors honored before Thursday’s match were Hanna Jerome, Mikah Moser, Kodi Severyn, Addy Smith, Emry Heiss, Josi Stevens, Catie Natvig, Natalie Mohr, Kenzie Kuxhaus, and Shante Black Bird.
