Pierre's Morkeia Mutchelknaus digs up a ball against Mitchell on Thursday at MHS gym.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team kept up their early season momentum by defeating the Mitchell Kernels 3-0 in Mitchell on Thursday night. Set scores for the match were 25-15, 25-17 and 25-22.

The Govs had 32 kills in the victory. Leading the way for the Govs was sophomore Ayvrie Kaiser, who had a game high nine kills. Senior Raegan Wiebe had seven kills, while senior Kenzie Gronlund had five kills.

The Kernels had 19 kills on the night. Junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Sarah Sebert led the Kernels with seven kills, while senior middle hitter/outside hitter Cameryn Logan had six kills.

The Govs improve to 3-0, while the Kernels fall to 1-1. The Kernels will next see action against the Brandon Valley Lynx in Mitchell on Tuesday. The Govs will play the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (2-0) at Riggs Gymnasium on Sept. 12. The Govs went 0-2 against the Golden Eagles last season. The varsity game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

