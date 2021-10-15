Pierre's Lily Sanchez, 3, tries to tip the ball over the block of Yankton's Chloe McDermott, 2, and Britta Pietila, 11, during their Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball match on Thursday at the YHS Gym.
Pierre's Lily Sanchez, 3, tries to tip the ball over the block of Yankton's Chloe McDermott, 2, and Britta Pietila, 11, during their Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball match on Thursday at the YHS Gym.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team played the Yankton Gazelles at the Summit Center in Yankton on Thursday. The Govs won 3-0. Set scores were 26-24, 25-21 and 25-22.
Junior Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 13 kills and two aces, while sophomore Reese Terwilliger had six kills. Junior Lily Sanchez had five kills, while Remington Price had five kills and two aces. Senior Addison Cumbow added two aces.
Senior Chloe McDermott led the Gazelles with 15 kills. Senior Jordyn Salvatori with 14 kills.
The Gazelles (10-12, no 14 in Class AA) will play the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (10-10, no. 8 in Class AA) in Aberdeen on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
The Govs (13-3, no. 3 in Class AA) will next see action against the Huron Tigers (8-9, no. 10 in Class AA) on Tuesday at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.