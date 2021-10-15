The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team played the Yankton Gazelles at the Summit Center in Yankton on Thursday. The Govs won 3-0. Set scores were 26-24, 25-21 and 25-22.

Junior Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 13 kills and two aces, while sophomore Reese Terwilliger had six kills. Junior Lily Sanchez had five kills, while Remington Price had five kills and two aces. Senior Addison Cumbow added two aces.

Senior Chloe McDermott led the Gazelles with 15 kills. Senior Jordyn Salvatori with 14 kills.

The Gazelles (10-12, no 14 in Class AA) will play the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (10-10, no. 8 in Class AA) in Aberdeen on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

The Govs (13-3, no. 3 in Class AA) will next see action against the Huron Tigers (8-9, no. 10 in Class AA) on Tuesday at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

