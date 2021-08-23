The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team will start their 2021 season this week with three games on the road. The Govs will play the Watertown Arrows on Tuesday in Watertown. Starting time will be 7 p.m. CT. They will play the Rapid City Stevens Raiders and Rapid City Central Cobblers in Rapid City. Friday’s game will start at 7 p.m. MT, while Saturday’s match will start at 12:30 p.m. MT.
The Govs went 7-13 last season. Their season ended with a 3-1 loss to Brandon Valley in a Class AA SoDak16 game in Brandon. The Govs won 30 sets while losing 41 sets. They’ve lost six seniors from last season’s roster. The Govs lost 3-0 to the Arrows, who’s won six straight games against the Govs. The Govs last beat the Arrows on Oct. 8, 2016. The Govs defeated both the Cobblers and Raiders 3-1 last season. This will be their first season under head coach Tiffany Stoeser.
The Arrows went 23-5 en route to a fifth place finish at the Class AA State Tournament. They won 72 sets while losing 29 sets. They lost eight seniors from last season.
The Raiders finished 11-14 in 2020. They lost to Harrisburg in the Class AA SoDak16 via forfeit. The Raiders won 32 sets while losing 37 sets. They lost seven seniors from last season.
The Cobblers went 3-25 last season, and were the worst team in Class AA by record. They won 13 sets and lost 65 sets. The Cobblers lost eight seniors from last season.
