The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team will have a tough week of competition. They will face the Brandon Valley Lynx at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday, and the Sioux Falls O’Gorman Lady Knights in Sioux Falls on Saturday.
The Govs (5-6) come into the week as the no. 12 ranked team in Class AA according to the SDHSAA standings. The Lynx (7-4, no. 9 in Class AA SDHSAA standings) are ranked no. 5 in the South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll. The Lady Knights (11-1, no. 2 in Class AA SDHSAA standings, are ranked no. 2 in the South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll.
The Govs defeated the Lynx 3-1 in Brandon Valley last season. They lost 3-0 to the Sioux Falls O’Gorman Lady Knights in Pierre.
Thursday’s varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. Saturday’s varsity match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to Thursday’s match against the Lynx can see it streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page, and on SportsTicketLive.tv.
South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 30, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (15) 12-1 83 1
2. O’Gorman (2) 11-1 70 2
3. S.F. Washington 10-3 48 3
4. Aberdeen Central 7-2 29 5
5. Brandon Valley 7-4 12 4
Receiving Votes: S.F. Roosevelt (10-4) 7, Huron (8-4) 4, S.F. Lincoln (9-5) 2
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (8) 15-1 75 3
2. Miller (6) 14-1 66 2
3. S.F. Christian (3) 12-9 61 1
4. McCook Central-Montrose 13-3 31 4
5. Hill City 19-0 19 5
Receiving Votes: Parker (14-5) 3
Class B
1. Northwestern (17) 20-0 85 1
2. Faulkton Area 13-3 62 2
3. Chester Area 13-6 35 4
4. Burke 14-2 28 3
5. Faith 14-2 21 RV
Receiving Votes: Ethan (13-2) 12, Warner (8-7) 9, Kadoka Area (13-1) 3
