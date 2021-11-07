The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball will host the Yankton Gazelles in a Class AA SoDak16 match at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday. The winner of Thursday’s match will compete in next week’s Class AA State Volleyball Tournament at the Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.
The Govs defeated the Gazelles 3-0 in Yankton on Oct. 14. Set scores were 26-24, 25-21 and 25-22. Historically, the Govs are 15-10 against the Govs since 2007. They’ve won their last four matches against the Gazelles, including their five at Riggs Gymnasium. The Gazelles last defeated the Govs on Oct. 13, 2017. They last defeated the Govs in Pierre on Oct. 3, 2014.
The Govs (15-5) are the no. 5 ranked team in Class AA. They come into Thursday’s match after losing their regular season home finale to the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers last Tuesday. The Gazelles (14-13) are the no. 12 ranked team in Class AA. They have won their last three matches, including a 3-1 victory over the Watertown Arrows Thursday.
The Govs are looking for their first Class AA State Volleyball Tournament appearance since 2016. They have competed in six State Volleyball Tournaments since 2004, including a run of consecutive runner-up finishes in 2007-08.
The Gazelles have not competed in the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament since 2007. Their best finish since 2004 was when they became Class AA State Champions in 2005.
