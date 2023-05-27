The Pierre Govs baseball team won 14 straight games to secure their first-ever state championship title on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The Govs beat Brandon Valley 2-0 earlier in the day to secure their semifinal win, their first semifinal appearance since 2018. Pierre followed up their win with another one over Harrisburg that afternoon, ending the championship game 4-2.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He is part of the Wick Communications network and is the assistant editor in Green Valley, Arizona.

Load comments