For the final time in 2019, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team saw action. They competed in a dual against Aberdeen Central in Aberdeen on Thursday, and at the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational in Elk Point on Saturday.
Thursday’s dual saw the Govs varsity and junior varsity handle the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in dominating fashion. The Govs varsity won 54-11. They won four matches by pinfall, four matches by decision, and one match each by sudden victory in overtime, major decision, forfeit and technical fall. Kahlor Hindman and Jaret Clarke made their return from injury, while junior Maguire Raske sat out the dual.
In junior varsity action, the Govs won 36-9. They won five matches by pinfall, and two matches in overtime.
Saturday’s tournament saw the Govs place second out of 13 teams by finishing with a team score of 193. Millard North placed third with a team score of 146, while Canton won the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational by finishing with a score of 233.
Individually, the Govs had 12 placewinners, five of which won their placing matches. Eighth grader Trey Lewis took third place at 113 pounds after defeating Millard North’s Kameron Robbins by decision, 6-0. Freshman Deegan Houska placed fifth at 126 pounds after defeating Wagner’s Riley Roberts by pinfall. Fellow freshman Jayden Wiebe placed fifth at 132 pounds after defeating Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Peyton Fridrich by pinfall. Junior Tyson Johnson placed third at 138 pounds after beating Beresford/Alcestor-Hudson’s Payton Borah by pinfall. Junior Regan Bollweg rounded out the Govs winners by placing third at 195 pounds after defeating Hinton’s Derek Anderson by decision, 4-3.
The Govs (2-0 in duals) will have a very lengthy break before they face the Brookings Bobcats in Brookings on Jan. 7. Starting time for the varsity for that dual is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Full weekend results for Governors wrestling
Aberdeen Central Dual
Junior Varsity
Chase Cards (P) def. Braden Senger (AC) by pinfall
Braydon Steuk (AC) def. Trever Adamson (P) by pinfall
Noah Williams (P) def. Mason Schrempp (AC) by sudden victory in overtime, 7-5
Logan Opitz (AC) def. Matthew Hostler (P) by decision, 5-4
Nate Williams (P) def. Beau Price (AC) by pinfall
Jace Charron (P) def. Bryce Beitelspacher (AC) by pinfall
Wesley Harsma (P) def. Landon Merkel (AC) by pinfall
Kylen Horsley (P) def. Braden Senger (AC) by pinfall
Austin Foley (P) def. Braydon Steuk (AC) by tiebreaker in overtime, 6-5
Varsity
106: Blake Judson (P) def. Jacob Bellefeuille (AC) by pinfall
113: Brenden Salfrank (AC) def. Trey Lewis (P) by technical fall, 21-6
120: Kahlor Hindman (P) def. Drew Salfrank (AC) by major decision, 12-3
126: Deegan Houska (P) def. Brock Martin (AC) by sudden victory in overtime, 5-3
132: Jayden Wiebe (P) def. Ethan Allen (AC) by decision, 6-0
138: Tyson Johnson (P) def. Calvin Beadle (AC) by decision, 6-2
145: Cade Hinkle (P) def. Logan Beadle (AC) by technical fall, 18-2
152: Daniel Tafoya (P) def. Samuel Calvert (AC) by decision, 8-4
160: Jack Van Camp (P) def. Dylan Schaunaman (AC) by pinfall
170: Garrett Mitzel (AC) def. Jaret Clarke (P) by pinfall
182: Gavin Stotts (P) won by forfeit
195: Regan Bollweg (P) def. Dillon Stoebner (AC) by decision, 5-1
220: Jacob Larson (P) def. Samson Flakus (AC) by pinfall
285: Preston Taylor (P) def. Connor Bockorny (AC) by pinfall
Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational
Team Results
2, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 193.0
Individual Results
106: Blake Judson, 2nd
113: Trey Lewis, 3rd
120: Kahlor Hindman, 6th
126: Deegan Houska, 5th
132: Jayden Wiebe, 5th
138: Tyson Johnson, 3rd
145: Cade Hinkle, 2nd
152: Jack Van Camp, 2nd
160: Daniel Tafoya, 6th
182: Gavin Stotts, DNP
195: Regan Bollweg, 3rd
220: Jacob Larson, 4th
285: Preston Taylor, 2nd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.