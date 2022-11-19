The Pierre Governors captured fifth place at the AA State Tournament in Sioux Falls after defeating Sioux Falls Lincoln in the Consolation Championship round at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday.

The Govs began the state tourney in disappointing fashion after falling to Sioux Falls Jefferson, 3-1, on Thursday. But Pierre bounced back nicely with victories against Rapid City Stevens and SF Lincoln, 3-2 and 3-0, respectively, ending a 14-year, winless drought at the state tournament.

Lainey Reinke

Pierre's Lainey Reinke tallied 13 digs against Rapid City Stevens in the AA State Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday.
Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 19 kills against Sioux Falls Lincoln in the AA State Tournament Consolation Championship at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday.
Grace Soma

Pierre's Grace Soma while playing Rapid City Stevens in the AA State Tournament on Friday. The Govs beat the Raiders, 3-2.
Campbell Boddicker

Pierre's Campbell Boddicker wins this battle at the net as the Govs go on to defeat the Raiders, 15-9, in set five to advance to the consolation championship.
celebrate

The Govs celebrate after scoring a point during their match against Rapid City Stevens in the second round of the AA State Tournament in Sioux Falls on Friday.

