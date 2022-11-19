The Pierre Governors captured fifth place at the AA State Tournament in Sioux Falls after defeating Sioux Falls Lincoln in the Consolation Championship round at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday.
The Govs began the state tourney in disappointing fashion after falling to Sioux Falls Jefferson, 3-1, on Thursday. But Pierre bounced back nicely with victories against Rapid City Stevens and SF Lincoln, 3-2 and 3-0, respectively, ending a 14-year, winless drought at the state tournament.
“They're really excited,” Govs head coach Tiffany Stoeser said on Saturday. “To come here and get two wins against quality teams — against a team that beat us really easily the first time we played them (Lincoln) — that is an accomplishment and something that they're proud of on their last game of the year.”
Against Stevens, the Govs won sets one, two and five, 25-21, 25-21 and 15-9, respectively, while losing the third, 25-19, and fourth, 25-22.
Friday’s match versus the Raiders had a swing of emotions throughout, as Pierre controlled things in the first two sets.
In set one, the Govs opened up with a commanding 10-3 lead, and they would match that seven-point differential four more times. Pierre trailed Stevens 13-8 in set two but ended up coming back for the four-point win.
Stoeser credited the fast start to her girls coming out “strong” and “according to (their) game plan.”
All of that momentum the Govs had suddenly flipped on a dime when the Raiders won the next two sets. But Stoeser’s team persevered in set five to move on to the consolation championship round.
Pierre totaled 59 kills, 11 blocks and four aces.
Senior Ayvrie Kaiser and junior Reese Terwilliger tied for a team-high in kills with 15 each. Terwilliger also had the most aces with two.
“I thought that our level of playing was down a little bit (in sets three and four). I didn't think we were as energetic as we needed to be, and (we were) kind of quiet out there,” Stoeser said. “But, when they needed to pull together for the fifth set to get the win, everybody was on board, and they got it done.”
Against Lincoln, the Govs won sets one, two and three, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-19, respectively, to give them their 12th sweep of the season.
The Patriots swept Pierre, 3-0, on Sept. 17, but Stoeser’s squad returned the favor on Saturday.
The Govs set the tone early in set one after scoring the first four points. Pierre would later lead by nine two different times, 20-11 and 22-13, and a Kaiser kill gave her team the set win.
In set two, things got worse for Lincoln. The Govs opened up with a 5-1 advantage, and their biggest lead was 14-4. They later won the set, thanks to a kill by senior Lily Sanchez, who finished with seven total.
And while the first two were no trouble, Pierre had to earn that third set.
Both teams found themselves in a back-and-forth affair, beginning the set with six ties. But that changed when a block by senior MaKenna Schlekeway led to a two-handed tip over the net by Sanchez, putting the Govs up 9-8.
From that point on, it was all Pierre. The girls went on a 7-1 run that gave them a 16-9 advantage. On match point, Kaiser secured the game with her 19th kill of the match, a team-high.
Immediately, the Govs celebrated, forming a group hug on their side of the court.
As a team, Pierre ended with 44 kills, three aces and nine blocks. Sanchez pitched in with 10 kills while senior Remington Price led with two aces.
“They just came out with energy that I've never seen before,” Stoeser said. “They were clicking on all cylinders, and it was a fun match. They were out there having fun. You could see that they love the game. That's the best match they've had of the season.”
For Kaiser, she absolutely dominated in her final two matches as a Gov. The Northern State University commit had 34 kills combined versus Stevens and Lincoln, compared to just six against Jefferson.
“She is just a fierce competitor. She hates to lose, so she'll do whatever it takes,” Stoeser said. “When she's in the game, we have the most energy. She's always communicating with her teammates and telling them what our best player is, what our best option is. I really felt she just led things this weekend.”
Entering the state tournament, Pierre’s goal was to win its first-ever state title. And while the Govs fell short of that mark, they took a big step forward as a program.
The Govs finished the year with an 18-6 record, giving them consecutive winning seasons since 2007-08. They also made their second state tournament appearance since 2016.
“I think that Pierre volleyball is really taking off,” she said. “(Going to the state tournament) was just something that we've kind of dreamed about for so many years, just hoping at some time we'll get there. And now we've been there twice. And this year, we were there, and we were winning matches. And so now I think it's an expectation, and we've given our community something to watch, something to see and some younger girls things to shoot for.”
For Pierre’s head coach, the season couldn’t have finished any better, calling it a “perfect ending.” She said she will miss her eight seniors and appreciate everything they’ve done for the program.
“I don't want this to be the last time that I get a chance to be in a huddle with them, but this was absolutely the best ending,” Stoeser continued. “All those seniors should leave satisfied. They should be thrilled with the effort that they put in and their accomplishments. That was our biggest goal. I wanted them to leave here feeling like they did it — that they were satisfied, and I think they are.”
