For gymnastics fans in the Capital City area, the time is now.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes gymnastics teams opened up their 2019-20 season on Thursday night at a quadrangular at the Tigers Activities Center in Huron. The other two teams competing were Huron and Chamberlain.
In varsity team action, the Govs took first place with a score of 133.200. The Buffaloes placed fourth with a score of 96.900.
The Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who placed second with an all-around score of 34.900. Senior Meg Erwin placed third with a score of 34.350, while junior Jasi Kroll placed fifth with a score of 32.400. The Buffs were led by eighth grader Allison Schlomer, who finished in tenth place with a score of 24.500. A highlight for the Buffs in varsity action was the performance of seventh grader Caycee Knight, who placed ninth in the uneven parallel bars.
In junior varsity team action, the Govs took first place with a score of 116.150. The Buffs placed fourth with a score of 61.450.
The Govs junior varsity team was led by seventh grader Ryen Sheppick, who took the all-around crown with a score of 29.400. Sophomore Marissa Mathews placed second with a score of 28.800, while seventh grader Isabel Jirsa placed third with a score of 25.000. The Buffs were led by seventh grader Reese Hand, who placed ninth with a score of 21.300.
The Govs will next see action at the Sioux Falls Invitational in Sioux Falls on Saturday, Dec. 6. Action for that competition is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. The Buffs will next see action at the Wagner Invitational in Wagner next Saturday. Action for that competition is scheduled to start at noon.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs and Stanley County gymnastics teams at Huron Quadrangular
Varsity
Team Results
1, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 133.200
4, Stanley County, 96.900
Vault
1, Jasi Kroll, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.900
3, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.800
4, Meg Erwin, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.750
5, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.600
6, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.450
9, Aubre Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.250
14, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.500
T17, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 7.200
20, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 7.000
22, Aleeyah Schilling, Stanley County, 6.600
Uneven Parallel Bars
2, Meg Erwin, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.400
3, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.250
5, Jasi Kroll, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.300
6, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.200
T7, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.150
9, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 6.650
11, Aubre Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.250
19, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 3.750
20, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 3.600
21, Aleeyah Schilling, Stanley County, 3.450
Balance Beam
2, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.750
3, Meg Erwin, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.500
5, Jasmine Rounds, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.900
7, Jasi Kroll, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.650
9, Aubre Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.100
12, Aleeyah Schilling, Stanley County, 6.900
15, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 6.500
18, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 5.900
20, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 5.650
Floor Exercise
2, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 9.100
4, Meg Erwin, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.700
5, Jasi Kroll, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.550
T10, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.850
T10, Jasmine Rounds, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.850
15, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.350
16, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 7.150
17, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.100
20, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 6.100
22, Aleeyah Schilling, Stanley County, 5.550
All-Around
2, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 34.900
3, Meg Erwin, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 34.350
5, Jasi Kroll, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 32.400
10, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 24.500
11, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 23.600
12, Aleeyah Schilling, Stanley County, 22.500
Junior Varsity
Team Results
1, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 116.150
4, Stanley County, 61.450
Vault
1, KaCee Wilson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.450
2, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.900
4, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.600
5, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 7.550
7, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 7.400
11, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 7.150
T12, Neveah Karber, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.100
T12, BreAnna Lowery, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.100
18, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.800
Uneven Parallel Bars
1, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.400
2, Neveah Karber, Pierre T.F. RIggs, 6.850
3, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.700
4, Ava Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.400
6, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 5.400
10, KaCee Wilson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 4.550
13, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 4.050
Balance Beam
1, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.100
2, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.000
3, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.900
4, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. RIggs, 6.800
5, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 6.300
9, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 5.750
13, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 5.250
T16, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 4.950
21, Ava Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 4.200
Floor Exercise
1, KaCee Wilson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.800
5, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.500
6, Ava Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.350
7, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.300
T9, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.050
T9, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 7,050
14, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 6.600
T17, Neveah Karber, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.000
21, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 5.150
All-Around
1, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 29.400
2, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 28.800
3, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 25.000
9, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 21.300
