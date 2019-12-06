Jasi Kroll
Buy Now

Junior Jasi Kroll competes in the floor exercise at Thursday's Huron Quadrangular.

 Mike Carroll/Daily Plainsman

For gymnastics fans in the Capital City area, the time is now.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes gymnastics teams opened up their 2019-20 season on Thursday night at a quadrangular at the Tigers Activities Center in Huron. The other two teams competing were Huron and Chamberlain.

In varsity team action, the Govs took first place with a score of 133.200. The Buffaloes placed fourth with a score of 96.900.

The Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who placed second with an all-around score of 34.900. Senior Meg Erwin placed third with a score of 34.350, while junior Jasi Kroll placed fifth with a score of 32.400. The Buffs were led by eighth grader Allison Schlomer, who finished in tenth place with a score of 24.500. A highlight for the Buffs in varsity action was the performance of seventh grader Caycee Knight, who placed ninth in the uneven parallel bars.

In junior varsity team action, the Govs took first place with a score of 116.150. The Buffs placed fourth with a score of 61.450.

The Govs junior varsity team was led by seventh grader Ryen Sheppick, who took the all-around crown with a score of 29.400. Sophomore Marissa Mathews placed second with a score of 28.800, while seventh grader Isabel Jirsa placed third with a score of 25.000. The Buffs were led by seventh grader Reese Hand, who placed ninth with a score of 21.300.

The Govs will next see action at the Sioux Falls Invitational in Sioux Falls on Saturday, Dec. 6. Action for that competition is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. The Buffs will next see action at the Wagner Invitational in Wagner next Saturday. Action for that competition is scheduled to start at noon.

Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs and Stanley County gymnastics teams at Huron Quadrangular

Varsity 

Team Results

1, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 133.200

4, Stanley County, 96.900

Vault

1, Jasi Kroll, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.900

3, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.800

4, Meg Erwin, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.750

5, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.600

6, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.450

9, Aubre Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.250

14, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.500

T17, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 7.200

20, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 7.000

22, Aleeyah Schilling, Stanley County, 6.600

Uneven Parallel Bars

2, Meg Erwin, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.400

3, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.250

5, Jasi Kroll, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.300

6, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.200

T7, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.150

9, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 6.650

11, Aubre Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.250

19, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 3.750

20, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 3.600

21, Aleeyah Schilling, Stanley County, 3.450

Balance Beam

2, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.750

3, Meg Erwin, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.500

5, Jasmine Rounds, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.900

7, Jasi Kroll, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.650

9, Aubre Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.100

12, Aleeyah Schilling, Stanley County, 6.900

15, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 6.500

18, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 5.900

20, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 5.650

Floor Exercise

2, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 9.100

4, Meg Erwin, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.700

5, Jasi Kroll, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.550

T10, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.850

T10, Jasmine Rounds, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.850

15, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.350

16, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 7.150

17, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.100

20, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 6.100

22, Aleeyah Schilling, Stanley County, 5.550

All-Around

2, Mikah Moser, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 34.900

3, Meg Erwin, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 34.350

5, Jasi Kroll, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 32.400

10, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 24.500

11, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 23.600

12, Aleeyah Schilling, Stanley County, 22.500

Junior Varsity

Team Results

1, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 116.150

4, Stanley County, 61.450

Vault

1, KaCee Wilson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 8.450

2, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.900

4, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.600

5, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 7.550

7, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 7.400

11, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 7.150

T12, Neveah Karber, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.100

T12, BreAnna Lowery, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.100

18, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.800

Uneven Parallel Bars

1, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.400

2, Neveah Karber, Pierre T.F. RIggs, 6.850

3, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.700

4, Ava Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.400

6, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 5.400

10, KaCee Wilson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 4.550

13, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 4.050

Balance Beam

1, Sydney Uhrig, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.100

2, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.000

3, Emmy Loe, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.900

4, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. RIggs, 6.800

5, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 6.300

9, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 5.750

13, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 5.250

T16, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 4.950

21, Ava Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 4.200

Floor Exercise

1, KaCee Wilson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.800

5, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.500

6, Ava Westover, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.350

7, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.300

T9, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 7.050

T9, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 7,050

14, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 6.600

T17, Neveah Karber, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 6.000

21, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 5.150

All-Around

1, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 29.400

2, Marissa Mathews, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 28.800

3, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 25.000

9, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 21.300

Tags

Load comments