The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team competed at the Region 3A Wrestling Tournament in Chamberlain on Saturday. The Region Tournament was the last time that wrestlers could clinch their spot in the Class A State Tournament.
As a team, the Govs placed first out of seven teams with a team score of 249. The Mitchell Kernels came in second place with a team score of 225.
Individually, all 14 of the Govs varsity wrestlers qualified for the Class A State Wrestling Tournament. Four of those 14 wrestlers took home individual Region championships. Junior Noah Williams placed first at 113 pounds, while senior Kahlor Hindman placed first at 132 pounds. Junior Hayden Shaffer placed first at 138 pounds, while senior Regan Bollweg placed first at 220 pounds.
The Govs wrestling team will conclude their season with a trip to the Class A State Wrestling Tournament at the Ice Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. On top of sending all 14 boys varsity wrestlers to the State Tournament, the Govs will be competing in the Class A State Dual Tournament and the Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Action is set to begin on Thursday, and it will end on Saturday.
