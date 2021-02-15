The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls and boys wrestling teams each saw action this past weekend. The boys wrestlers competed in a pair of duals in Mitchell on Friday, while the girls competed in a tournament in Harrisburg on Saturday.
The first dual of Friday for the Govs saw them defeat the Harrisburg Tigers, 46-20. The Govs won 10 matches. They won four matches each by pinfall and decision, and one match each by major decision and forfeit. Seventh grader Lincoln Schoenhard defeated Harrisburg’s Tyler Wurth by pinfall in 1:25 to earn the fastest pin.
The second dual saw the home team Mitchell Kernels defeat the Govs 32-22. The Kernels won nine of 14 matches. The Govs had a three match win streak from 138 pounds to 152 pounds, with two of those matches being pinfall victories. Senior Tyson Johnson defeated Mitchell’s Tucker Vilhauer by pinfall in 1:44 to earn the fastest pin. The dual against Mitchell was bookended by sudden victories in overtime involving the Williams brothers. Nate Williams lost 10-8 in overtime to Mitchell’s Brandon Sparks, while Noah Williams defeated Kaileb Hubbard by a 12-8 score in overtime.
Seven Govs girls competed in the Harrisburg Girls Tournament on Saturday. Sophomore Gianna Stangeland and eighth grader Ciara McFarling each took first place in the brackets. Sophomore Marlee Shorter and freshman Sydney Uhrig earned second place honors, while freshman Emalee Larson took home third place. Sophomores Mary Mehlhaff and Hattie Baldwin rounded out the Govs girls by finishing in fourth place and fifth place, respectively.
The Govs wrestlers will next see action at the Region 3A Tournament in Chamberlain on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
