Central South Dakota wrestlers stole the spotlight during multi-day state wrestling tournaments held at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.

On the girls side, Pierre repeated as state champions after scoring 167 team points and placing all 10 wrestlers. Four Governors finished in the top-three of their respective divisions, including three second-place finishes — Sydney Uhrig (106), Gianna Stangeland (132), Marlee Shorter (190) and Ciara McFarling (285).

Ciara McFarling

Pierre's Ciara McFarling captured her third-straight individual championship after winning the 285-pound division of the Girls State Wrestling Tournament held on Thursday-Friday.
Gavin Stotts

Pierre's Gavin Stotts finished fourth at 195 in the Class A State Wrestling Tournament held on Thursday-Saturday.
Deegan Houska

Pierre's Deegan Houska won the 160-pound division of the Class A State Wrestling Tournament held on Thursday-Saturday.
Sydney Uhrig

Pierre's Sydney Uhrig placed second at 106 in the Girls State Wrestling Tournament held on Thursday-Friday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments