Central South Dakota wrestlers stole the spotlight during multi-day state wrestling tournaments held at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.
On the girls side, Pierre repeated as state champions after scoring 167 team points and placing all 10 wrestlers. Four Governors finished in the top-three of their respective divisions, including three second-place finishes — Sydney Uhrig (106), Gianna Stangeland (132), Marlee Shorter (190) and Ciara McFarling (285).
“It’s a testament to the girls for how hard they worked all year. Not just in-season, but in the offseason (with) how much time they put in, how well they worked together, how well they worked in the room and all that stuff,” Pierre head coach Matt Thorson said. “So really proud of all the girls and their ability to get the job done when they needed to.”
McFarling defended her crown yet again to become a three-time individual state champion. She pinned Watertown’s Hope Orr nearly 1.5 minutes into the third period of their title match.
“I just stayed in a positive mood and stayed by my team and just kind of saw where it took me,” McFarling said. “I knew that my matches would be difficult, but I knew I had to put in the work to make sure I stood on top.”
The sophomore wrestler said that being a three-time state champ hasn’t sunk in yet.
As Thorson’s team, once again, finds itself at the mountaintop, he wants his girls to remain hungry and motivated.
“It's a difficult thing to stay on top. There's no doubt about that. So it's important to continue to grow and keep improving and never getting complacent,” Thorson said. “That's kind of something that we talked about a lot. Just because you're beating these girls now doesn't mean that they can't get better. So if you stay where you are and girls and programs are catching up to you, what are you going to do? You can't just keep going how you're going. You got to go out and get more girls. You got to go out and do more wrestling and learn more things and get better and get stronger and faster. Otherwise, girls and programs will catch up to you eventually. So mostly, that's kind of what continues to push us is our aggression and want to get better. And I know all these girls have that.”
Sully Buttes sent two wrestlers to state this year, and Cateri Yellow Hawk ended up placing second at 126 for the Chargers. She got pinned just over 1.5 minutes into her championship match with Peyton Hellmann of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon.
The Pierre boys showcased some of their best wrestling all season when it mattered the most. The Govs finished third in the team standings with 182 points, but they ended their weekend on the highest of notes, winning the Class A Dual State Championship after dethroning defending champ Brandon Valley, 34-33, by a forfeit tiebreaker.
Pierre won seven of its 14 duals with the Lynx, including six consecutive at one point. Chance Carda (182), Gavin Stotts (195) and Elijah Boutchee (220) tallied the Govs’ three pins.
“Very excited,” Govs head coach Shawn Lewis said. “That was one of our goals. We wanted to be able to compete and be in that finals match and then kind of let it go from there. We had kind of a setback for our season, losing to them at home. And so to be able to come back and wrestle Brandon Valley and finish the state tournament that way and send our seniors out (that way), can’t ask for anything more.”
Pierre also showed out in Class A’s individual brackets, as they placed 10 wrestlers overall and six in the top-three of their respective weight classes. Five Govs also wrestled in championship matches, which summed up Pierre’s dominance during the weekend.
“Getting five in the finals was an amazing feat. Having seven in the semifinals is an amazing feat,” Lewis said. “When you have half your team in the semifinals, I mean, that's huge.”
For senior Deegan Houska, he ended his high school career as an individual state champion after winning the 160-pound division. Houska beat Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Keenan Sheridan by a 10-6 decision in the title match.
“Emotions (were) running wild through my head,” Houska said of the initial moments after being crowned a state champ. “I just feel blessed, thank God, thank my coaches and my family and all the people that put me in the situation so I could be in that situation to get first place.”
This feat was extra special for Houska after coming up just short multiple times throughout his wrestling career.
“It feels amazing, honestly. A dream come true,” he said. “Ever since I was a kid, wanting to win state — I got second three times in my entire career with youth programs and through high school. It just feels really good to be able to win individually as a state champ and just finish (it) out like that.”
Stanley County finished 24th in the Class B team standings after scoring 21.5 points and placing two wrestlers in the individual brackets. Chase Hanson (126) couldn’t defend his state crown, as he finished third, and Colton Brady (152) secured eighth place for the Buffaloes.
“I'm just super proud of Chase, losing in the semis and coming back and winning a constellation championship. That's really hard to do when you're so focused on being a state champion,” Buffs head coach Ryan Knight said. “And when that's taken away, you've got to refocus and come back to win a constellation championship. And that's what he did.”
Knight noted that Brady improved from not placing last year to doing so this season.
“Last year, I kind of got really nervous. I guess it was all the mics and people there,” Brady said. “This year, I kind of knew what it was like and didn't really let that get to me. And so, I just went out there and wrestled my matches and did what I knew how to do and did what I had to do to place.”
The sophomore wrestler shared how he can secure an even better finish in next year’s state tournament.
“Don’t let your mind get to you because it is a long two or three days,” Brady said. “Just don't let your mind get to you and just stay focused and wrestle your best. So that's one thing, I guess, is just stay in the zone and have fun.”
Knight also made sure to recognize Spencer Sargent (132), Hayden Roggow (145) and Case Kolda (160), who all were first-time state qualifiers.
“They wrestled really tough throughout the tournament. They just came up short of where they wanted to be,” Knight said. “So super proud. They wrestled hard.”
Lyman, who tied for 21st with 25 team points, sent five wrestlers to the Rapid City tournament and placed two as well. Tance Wagner (160) and Gunner Johnson (195) both finished fifth.
Lucas Yellowhawk represented Sully Buttes, as the Chargers tied for the 41st spot with three team points.
