The Class A and Class B State Wrestling Tournaments at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City concluded on Saturday. Several local area wrestlers not only competed in their respective tournaments, but also excelled on the mat.
In the team score ranks for Class A, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors placed third with 144.0 team points. The Watertown Arrows placed fourth with 137.0 team points, while Rapid City Stevens placed second with 166.5 team points. Brandon Valley took home the Class A title with 188.0 team points.
In Class B, the Stanley County Buffaloes were the top ranked local team. They finished in 32nd place with a team score of 10.0 team points. The Lyman Raiders finished tied for 34th place with 5.0 team points, while the Sully Buttes tied for 43rd place with 0.0 team points. The Canton C-Hawks took home the Class B State Wrestling Championship by finishing with 216.5 team points. Winner Area came in second place with 188.5 team points.
Individually, the Govs had 14 of 20 wrestlers place in their weight class, with three of them taking home individual State Championships. Sophomore Marlee Shorter was the champ in the Girls 185 bracket after defeating Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Betsy Martinez by pinfall, while eighth grader Ciara McFarling took home first place after defeating Lennox’s Brooke Otte by pinfall. Senior Regan Bollweg took home the State Championship at 220 pounds after defeating Brandon Valley’s Owen Warren by a 3-0 decision. Bollweg also finished with an undefeated season.
In the Class B ranks, Lyman junior Kennadee Shook placed fourth in the Girls 140 weight class, while sophomore Tina Shields placed eight in the Girls 129 weight class. Stanley County sophomore Chase Hanson placed seventh at 113 pounds. Seventh grader Cateri Yellowhawk placed sixth in the Girls 129 weight class.
Friday night’s action was likely the thing most remembered. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors took home the Class A State Dual Wrestling Championship after defeating the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 34-31. Down 31-18 going into the last three matches, the Govs mounted a furious comeback that was capped off by a thrilling pinfall victory for junior Hayden Shaffer over Corter Doney.
The 2020-21 wrestling season was the final high school wrestling seasons for several wrestlers in the local area. Pierre senior wrestlers are Regan Bollweg, Kahlor Hindman, Tyson Johnson, Jacob Larson, Daniel Tafoya and Preston Taylor. Kash Weischedel is the lone Sully Buttes senior wrestler. Stanley County’s wrestling seniors are Dylan Endres, Trey Frost and Tracy Nielsen.
